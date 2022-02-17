- (PLX AI) - Hexagon Composites fell 5% in early trading after earnings showed margins hurt by higher costs and guidance for the new year was seen as soft, analysts said.
- • Q4 margins were lower than expected for G-mobility (11%) and Ragasco (13%), with higher costs due to spikes in carbon fiber prices, negative mix and currency effects
- • 2022 guidance implies sales of NOK 3.7-3.9 billion, with EBITDA of NOK400-450 million, while analysts at SEB were expecting an EBITDA of NOK 483 million
- • The guidance is unimpressive and won't generate enthusiasm today, SEB said
