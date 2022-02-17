DJ Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U37G LN) Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 16-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.1121

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 312771

CODE: U37G LN

ISIN: LU1407888996

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37G LN Sequence No.: 143577 EQS News ID: 1281775 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1281775&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2022 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)