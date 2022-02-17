Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.02.2022
WKN: A2QR3J ISIN: SE0013512464 Ticker-Symbol: 1W6 
Frankfurt
17.02.22
09:15 Uhr
24,900 Euro
-0,200
-0,80 %
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Idun Industrier AB (publ) on STO FN Bond Market Institutional (77/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Idun
Industrier AB (publ) with effect from 2022-02-18. Last day of trading is set to
2026-04-22. The instrument will be listed on STO FN Bond Market Institutional. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1043910
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
