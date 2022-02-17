Amscreen: AMSCREEN OPENS 60,000 SQUARE FOOT PURPOSE-BUILT TECHNOLOGY FACILITY IN BOLTON

BOLTON, England, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amscreen have today announced a major investment in a new state of the art technology facility in Bolton. The 60,000 square foot unit will be located in the Logistics North development in Bolton alongside big names brands including Amazon, Dixons Carphone and Aldi. The new building which opens on 17thFebruary 2022, will allow the entire Amscreen workforce to be under one roof, employing over 60 staff from the local area ranging from warehouse operatives; software, hardware and mechanical engineers; procurement finance and operational teams; and a multilingual helpdesk team which supports our European customer base.

Amscreen produce and operate the most advanced digital signage solutions in the world for the digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising market. With a technology heritage in wireless communication, remote monitoring and the Internet Of Things (IOT) since 2000, Amscreen uniquely offer a full-service solution through in-house hardware and software development that is highly focussed on maximising screen uptime for media owners. Over 5,000 sunlight readable digital display screens are deployed in over 12 European Countries, managed wirelessly from Amscreen's Network Operations Centre using their own Remote Device Monitoring (RDM) Software as a Service (SAAS) Platform and smart technology integrated within displays.

As part of Amscreen's desire to put sustainability at the heart of everything they do, setting them apart from other digital signage suppliers across Europe, the new facility has achieved the top Energy Performance Certificate rating of A and a BREEAM rating of very good. The facility will make substantial use of recycled and reusable materials, selected on a whole lifecycle assessment basis, with most elements having a 25 year life guarantee. FSC timber will be used throughout, and where appropriate, natural materials have been used. There will be off site pre-fabrication in order to minimise on-site waste, and the building has been designed for de-construction, rather than demolition. The building will have a far reaching recycling and waste management system, on site electric vehicle charging points, a rainwater harvesting system supplying all WC's, significant GRP roof lights and the latest M&E systems to minimise energy use.

Amscreen CEO, Simon Sugar said: "In the same way that electronics technology moves on and provides greater opportunities for sustainability and efficiencies, the technologies and processes in the building and construction industry has made huge leaps forward in recent years and we are delighted to be moving to our brand new, purpose built premises. The building will bring great benefits to our people and I am proud and excited to be moving into such a state-of the art facility."

