IEG - ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP: MADE IN ITALY: AT SIGEP "THE DOLCE WORLD EXPO" THE BEST OF ARTISAN DOLCE FOODSERVICE

Star-awarded pastry Chefs, international trends, producers and some of the sector's most innovative companies: from 12th to 16th March, in Italy, at Rimini Expo Centre, the dolce foodservice will go on show with events and international guests

RIMINI, Italy, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From 12th to 16th March, the city of Rimini will become the taste and excellence capital of made-in-Italy, artisan dolce products with creations by the most famous masters in the world of Italian pastry, such as Iginio Massari, the excellence of companies that have always stood out in terms of innovation and research, such as Carpigiani, Babbi and Ifi, and a series of events and talks with sector analysts and experts.

Lorenzo Cagnoni, President of IEG, Italian Exhibition Group, organizer of the event, announced, "Everyone will be at the 43rd edition of Sigep-The Dolce World Expo, the first physically-attended dolce foodservice event in Italy in 2022." Corrado Peraboni, IEG's CEO added, "The digital upgrade (Digital Agenda) will follow on from 16th to 18th March offering visitors from more distant markets three-days of online meetings with the event's exhibitors."

The Gelato Arena will host the award ceremony for the most innovative gelato chains with France, ItalyandSpain on the podium. On stage, Massari will lead the event "Different Visions, Great Ideas" with an exceptional parterre including, from Italy, Masters Gino Fabbri and Roberto Rinaldini, Riccardo Bellaera, Corporate Pastry Chef & Baker Costa Crociere and Massimo Artorige Giubilesi, President FCSI Italian Unit (Foodservice Consultants Society International) and international guests such as pastry chef Francisco Torreblanca (Spain), Thierry Bamas from MOF-Meilleur Ouvrier De France (France) and Maître Chocolatier Francois Stahl (Switzerland). The Italian team that won the Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie 2021 will give a demonstration of its superb decoration techniques.

In Vision Plaza, NPD Group, a leading US foodservice market analysis company, will highlight the drivers of the out-of-home recovery in Europe, AsiaandNorth AmericawithCecilia Manget, Head of Foodservice Europe,Jochen Pinsker, Industry Advisor Foodservice Europe, Felicia Ke, Director of Foodservice China andDavid Portalatin, Senior Vice President, Industry Advisor US.

A substantial presence of buyers from North America (US, Canada), the Mediterranean and Gulf (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Arab Emirates, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan, Egypt, Israel, Turkey, Iraq), Europe (Romania, Poland, Montenegro, Finland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Greece, UK, Ireland), South East and Central Asia(Indonesia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Kirghizstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan) Central and South America (Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay). A result achieved thanks to targeted scouting activities carried out by IEG in collaboration with ITA-Italian Trade Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and in parallel by the trade fair group's regional advisors in strategic markets. The traders represent gelato parlour, pastry shop and restaurant chains, as well as pastry, bakery and gelato producers and importers of machinery and equipment.

The constantly updated calendar of events is available on:

https://www.sigep.it/link/eventi-tutti?date=2022-03-12

