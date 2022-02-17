Unlimint Adds Pix to Its Acquiring Offering Globally

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlimint, the award-winning global fintech company, announced that it has added Brazil's real-time payment system, Pix, to its local payment methods portfolio, enabling merchants access to 107.5 million Brazilian customers.

Brazil is the fifth country in the world with the largest online population. Around seven out of 10 Brazilians are online and nine out of 10 access the web on a daily basis. It is predicted that in 2022, around 77.87% of the Brazilian population will have access to the web with the internet penetration rate in the region reaching 83% in just 3 years' time.

Statista predicts that by 2025 digital payments will account for over 95% of the almost 147 million fintech users in the South American country, and PIX is the start of this revolution. In October 2021, the system processed 72% of all of Brazil's transactions - a total of 1.2 billion operations. Today it has 107.5 million registered accounts, accounting for more than half of the country's population, and its payments volume is already equivalent to 80% of debit and credit card transactions.

"At Unlimint, we are constantly monitoring global trends to guarantee that our customers are prepared for tomorrow and are able to take advantage of it. This is why we are glad to expand our merchants' payments toolkit with PIX and strengthen their positions in one the world's biggest eCommerce markets - Brazil. Pix opens the door to instantaneous payment for e-commerce purchases and we are certain that it will help boost Brazil's already dynamic eCommerce growth even further," said Unlimint's Chief Customer Officer, Irene Skrynova. "This addition also strengthens our local offering even further, allowing us to provide our customers with all available payment methods in the region today."

Pix is a payment method for instant direct bank transfers, which is built and owned by the Central Bank in Brazil and operated by the Brazilian banks, digital accounts and wallets, and is one of the recent additions to the constantly growing portfolio of local payment methods offered by Unlimint.

About Unlimint

Founded in 2009, Unlimint provides fast-growing innovative businesses with a constantly evolving financial interface, made by innovators for innovators, and designed to make the financial world of tomorrow closer to businesses here and now. For more information, visit https://www.unlimint.com

