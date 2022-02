NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Motivational speaking does not always come naturally. Many people may have incredible life stories and experiences to draw upon but may not know how to put those events and feelings into words that will inspire others. The key to being a motivational speaker is not just found in a good story or execution of that story, but rather involves much more skill and talent.

The Jeremy Anderson Group, LLC is a team of motivational speakers looking to help create the next generation of motivational speakers around the world. In 2020, The Jeremy Anderson Group, LLC created the Next Level Speakers Academy. Through the Next Level Speakers Academy, they designed a course that they divided into eight separate modules. The Next Level Speakers Academy is helping many people leave their current jobs to start working on their own in the motivational speaking world while finding a different kind of success they had never before achieved in their day jobs.

The Next Level Speakers Academy is aiming to provide a new voice of hope in various communities throughout the world. With so much that has happened in the world in the past few years, many people have found themselves feeling hopeless. Motivational speakers fill an important niche in that regard. By sharing their stories of triumph through difficult times or obstacles, they show people that holding onto hope can be a beneficial way to get through our toughest times. Next Level Speakers Academy is looking to provide that hope by helping people learn effective ways to share their stories.

The Next Level Speakers Academy is not just a professional development program but also acts as a community both online and in-person for a group of dedicated professionals looking to get their start in motivational speaking. They are able to bounce ideas off of each other and ideas off of the founder of the academy and Jeremy Anderson Group, LLC, Jeremy Anderson.

Jeremy has been a motivational speaker for 12 years and has shared the stage with Grant Cardone, Dr. Eric Thomas, and Les Brown. However, his life was not always this peachy. Jeremy's childhood was riddled with struggles including an absent father, trouble in school, and abusing alcohol and drugs at an early age. His story serves as inspiration for thousands of kids looking to turn their lives around too.

"My mother had me when she was the young age of 16. She worked hard and did the best she could to provide for me. I struggled a lot throughout my life. There was the absence of my biological father, a diagnosis of ADHD, repeated failure in school, Drug & Alcohol Abuse, drug dealing, and repeated arrests. By the grace of God, I eventually got my act together. After my 3rd school for the 9th grade, I came across a group of teachers who refused to give up on me. I soon caught up with my right grade, became part of the student government, and graduated from high school on time. I then went to college and got a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work, then I went on to graduate school and got a Master's Degree," Jeremy explains.

The Next Level Speakers Academy is continuing to give motivational speakers the tools they need to help be an inspiration to people in these difficult times. Find out more by checking out their website here .

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: The Jeremy Anderson Group, LLC