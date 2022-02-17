- (PLX AI) - RWE 2022 Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 3,600-4,000 million, up from EUR 3,300-3,600 million previously.
- • RWE Adjusted EBITDA in the core business is anticipated to be between €2.9 and €3.3 billion (previously €2.75 to €3.05 billion)
- • Adjusted EBIT is expected to range from €2.0 to €2.4 billion (previously €1.7 to €2.0 billion), with adjusted net income at €1.3 to €1.7 billion (previously €1.1 to €1.4 billion)
- • The dividend target is €0.90 per share for fiscal 2022.
