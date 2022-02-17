- (PLX AI) - Instalco Q4 EBITA SEK 227 million.
|11:10
|Instalco Q4 Revenue SEK 2,648 Million vs. Estimate SEK 2,509 Million
|(PLX AI) - Instalco Q4 EBITA SEK 227 million.
|11:06
|INSTALCO: Year-end report 2021
|10.02.
|Invitation to phone conference with webcast in conjunction with the release of the Instalco Q4 2021 report
|31.01.
|Change of number of shares and votes in Instalco
|27.01.
|XFRA NEW INSTRUMENTS AVAILABLE ON XETRA - 27.01.2022
|The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 27.01.2022 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 27.01.2022
