

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Thursday amid interest-rate hike worries and uncertainty over the movement of Russian troops on Ukraine's border.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 28 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,294 after ending marginally lower the previous day.



Ocado Group shares rose over 1 percent after the online grocery services provider announced plans to extend its partnership with Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA in France.



Reckitt Benckiser jumped more than 5 percent after the household products group outstripped quarterly sales forecasts.



Lender Standard Chartered slumped 4.5 percent after its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue missed forecasts.



Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com rallied 2.5 percent despite posting a revenue loss.







