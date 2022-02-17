

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - AkzoNobel N.V., (AKZOY.PK), a Dutch paints and performance coating maker, on Thursday reaffirmed its confidence to post adjusted EBITDA of 2 billion euros, for 2023.



AkzoNobel CEO, Thierry Vanlancker, said: 'Organic revenue growth for 2021 was above the market and we've shown strong resilience with our Q4 2021 results. We're very much on track as we continue to ramp up progress towards our 2023 targets.'



The firm expects around 350 million euros in adjusted EBITDA improvement, through growing at or above the company's relevant markets.



It also projects a 200 million euros adjusted EBITDA improvement, driven by product management and integrated supply chain initiatives.







