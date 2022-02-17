

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose about 1 percent on Thursday after Ukraine's armed forces reportedly fired grenades and mortars on the territory of Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine.



Spot gold rose 0.9 percent to $1,886.02 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.9 percent at $1,888.25.



Ukrainian forces fired at settlements of Sokolniki, Zolote-5, Veselenkoe and Nizhnee Lozovoe around 5:30 a.m. Moscow time.



These four territories are located in Luhansk Oblast in the Donbas region, an area recognized as a part of Ukraine but run by Russian backed separatists.



The attack violates the ceasefire regime in accordance with the Minsk agreement, which bans firing and using weapons in and near populated areas in Donbass.



Earlier in the day, the U.S. said that Russia has increased the number of troops near Ukraine's borders, a claim rejected by Moscow.



This followed comments by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Russia was continuing to send troops to what is now the biggest concentration of forces in Europe since the cold war.



In economic releases, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended February 12, housing starts and building permits for January are due out in the New York session.







