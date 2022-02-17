- (PLX AI) - West Q4 net sales USD 730.8 million vs. estimate USD 710 million.
- • Q4 EPS USD 1.93
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.04 vs. estimate USD 1.92
- • Outlook FY net sales USD 3,050-3,075 million; consensus USD 3,069 million
- • Outlook FY EPS USD 9.2-9.35; consensus USD 8.97
- • Organic sales growth is expected to be approximately 10%
- • Full-year 2022 capital spending is expected to be $380 million. This includes incremental capital spending to support capacity expansions at existing HVP facilities
