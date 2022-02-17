

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $236.28 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $181.01 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $253.85 million or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $3.19 billion from $2.95 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



