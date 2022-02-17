- (PLX AI) - Southern Company's adjusted earnings guidance range for 2022 is $3.50 to $3.60 per share.
- • In the first quarter of 2022, management estimates Southern Company adjusted earnings per share will be 90 cents
- • Management continues to project a long-term adjusted earnings per share growth rate for Southern Company in the 5% to 7% range, consistent with adjusted earnings in a range of $4.00 to $4.30 per share in 2024
- • Q4 revenue USD 5,800 million
