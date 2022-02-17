

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southern Co. (SO):



Earnings: -$215 million in Q4 vs. $387 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.20 in Q4 vs. $0.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $380 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.35 per share Revenue: $5.77 billion in Q4 vs. $5.12 billion in the same period last year.



