Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2022) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following operational update on its wholly owned subsidiary, American Affiliate ("AmAff") during the 2022 Super Bowl weekend.

American Affiliate is a brand-driven, tech-driven, omnichannel customer acquisition company focused exclusively on the legal North American online sports betting and gambling market.

Over the three days preceding Super Bowl Sunday through the end of Super Bowl LVI, American Affiliate registered over 6500 new depositing customers for its sportsbook partners, resulting in US$1.75 million in first time deposits. American Affiliate averaged over 1 new depositing customer every single minute, setting new company records.

Since FansUnite's acquisition of American Affiliate on November 22, 2021, AmAff has generated over 35,000 new customers for its online sportsbook partners, with those new customers making over US$4 million in initial deposits at AmAff's partners such as BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel.

AmAff generates new customers for sportsbooks via its owned digital assets like Props.com and through its market-leading live activation brand, Betting Hero. During Super Bowl weekend, Betting Hero deployed 225 ambassadors to engage with sports fans at over 150 events spanning 11 states.

"The new record number of depositing customers that we generated during football's biggest weekend is a testament to our robustness as a customer acquisition partner for leading sportsbooks," said Chris Grove, CEO of American Affiliate. "Our momentum is driven by our mission to educate, entertain, and engage consumers who are interested in sports betting."

"We are excited to announce a new operational milestone, highlighted by the 6500+ new depositing customers registered through AmAff," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "The Super Bowl garners massive viewership from more than 100 million people throughout North America, which provides us with the opportunity to monetize the high volume of sports betting activity. We look forward to more success from the American Affiliate team during upcoming major sports events."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The Company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

About American Affiliate Inc.

American Affiliate is a North American pure-play affiliate company focused on generating new depositing customers for online sportsbooks, casinos, daily fantasy and poker platforms. American Affiliate is the only true omni-channel affiliate, covering both retail and digital activation across legal U.S. states and Canadian provinces. American Affiliate owns and operates numerous brands, including Betting Hero, BetPrep, Props, and Wagers and is managed by a group of industry experts with decades of experience in the U.S. and global gaming market.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

scott@fansunite.com

Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite

darius@fansunite.com

