

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$5.88 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$7.93 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $155.89 million from $146.51 million last year.



Iridium Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$5.88 Mln. vs. -$7.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.04 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.03 -Revenue (Q4): $155.89 Mln vs. $146.51 Mln last year.



