Donnerstag, 17.02.2022

GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.02.2022 | 13:29
97 Leser
Ultimovacs ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Oslo, 17 February 2022, Carlos de Sousa, Chief Executive Officer and primary insider in Ultimovacs ASA, has today bought 1,000 shares in the company at an average price of NOK 93.66 per share. Following this transaction, Carlos de Sousa and closely related parties hold 16,056 shares and 416,035 share options in Ultimovacs ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • 20220217 - Ultimovacs Notification of trade - CDS KRT-1500 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/841c6747-2fa1-4c51-9605-2875d945c31c)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
