

BENTONVILLE



Earnings: $3.56 billion in Q4 vs. -$2.09 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.28 in Q4 vs. -$0.74 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.50 per share Revenue: $152.87 billion in Q4 vs. $152.08 billion in the same period last year.



