Stratview Research: Drying Curing Equipment Market is Projected to Reach USD 637.0 Million in 2026

Drying Curing Equipment market was valued at USD 546.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 637.0 Million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Drying Curing Equipment Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Drying Curing Equipment market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The increasing requirement of dryers for drying materials, involved in the manufacturing, printing, and building materials industry.

The increasing investments in research and development activities and the rising technological advancements in the drying curing equipment market.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Drying Curing Equipment Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 3 ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Type (IR Drying Curing Equipment, UV Drying Curing Equipment, and Others)

(IR Drying Curing Equipment, UV Drying Curing Equipment, and Others) Application (Manufacturing industry, Building materials industry, Printing industry, and Others)

(Manufacturing industry, Building materials industry, Printing industry, and Others) Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , MEA, South America )

Drying Curing Equipment Market Insights

Market Trends by Type

By type, the drying curing equipment market has been bifurcated into UV drying curing equipment, IR drying curing equipment, and others.

Under this segment, UV, and IR both segments are witnessing a healthy growth rate in the overall drying curing equipment market. Growing technology advancement and increased adoption of the latest drying tools are observed as the most significant factors building strong demand for drying curing equipment across the world.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American and European market has witnessed the highest market share in fiscal 2020 and is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the review period. This is mainly attributed to the growing customer demand for drying curing equipment across the regions.

Technology advancement and rise in corporate spending are some of the factors setting a high demand for drying curing equipment across these regions. Moreover, the growing economies in developing countries are propelling the demand for drying curing equipment. This factor further ensures the growth of the drying curing equipment market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Drying Curing Equipment market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

IST METZ GmbH ( Germany ),

), Heraeus ( Germany ),

), GEW (The U.S),

Phoseon (The U.S),

Lumen Dynamics ( Canada ),

), Miltec (The U.S),

Nordson (The U.S),

AMS (The U.S),

Kyocera ( Japan ),

), Panasonic ( Japan )

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Drying Curing Equipment Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

