Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size Worth $15.86 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global security and vulnerability management market is expected to grow from USD 6.7 billion in 2020 to USD 15.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

A security vulnerability is an unexpected feature of a computing component or system configuration that increases the likelihood of an unfavourable event or loss occurring because of accidental disclosure, deliberate attack, or conflict with new system components. Vulnerability management is a continuous process that aims to find vulnerabilities that can be fixed by patching and configuring security settings. It is a set of security methods for proactively identifying, preventing, mitigating, and classifying vulnerabilities in an IT system, and it's a crucial aspect of any cybersecurity plan.

Download Report Sample (110+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12636

An increase in vulnerabilities across the globe, high monetary losses due to the absence of security and vulnerability management solutions, stringent regulatory standards and data privacy compliances, surge in the adoption of IoT and cloud trends, and integration of advanced technologies such as AI and ML with security and vulnerability management solutions are some of the major driving factors contributing to the high growth rate of the security and vulnerability management market. Because of the rate at which cyber threats and cybercrimes are expanding, the risk associated with them is also increasing, the security and vulnerability management industry is growing. As a result, security and vulnerability management is being used by enterprises to improve their security operations, threat intelligence, and risk management.

The key players operating in the global security and vulnerability management market are Alien Vault, Broadcom Inc., Dell EMC, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetIQ Corporation, Qualys, Rapid 7, Skybox Security, and Tripwire among others. To enhance their market position in the global security and vulnerability management market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/security-and-vulnerability-management-market-12636

The Cloud Pak for Security was launched by IBM Corporation in November 2019. The platform includes open-source technologies for searching and translating security data from a variety of sources, as well as automated tools to help speed cyber-attack response and the ability to run in any environment.

The large enterprises segment dominated the market with a market share of around 65% and a market value of around 4.36 billion in 2020.

The size of the organization segment is divided into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises. The large enterprises segment dominated the market with a market share of around 65% and a market value of around 4.36 billion in 2020. Large enterprises are in constant need of security and vulnerability management as these work on large databases and with clients worldwide.

The healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period.

The end-user industry segment is divided into aerospace, retail, manufacturing, defence & intelligence, BFSI, healthcare, IT, and telecommunication. The healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period. The healthcare business has a global infrastructure that deals with the constant flow of health-related data. With the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a spike in the number of cyberattacks on healthcare institutions with personally identifiable information (PII), electronically protected health information (ePHI), and electronic health records (EHR), such as ransomware and misinformation campaigns. Healthcare businesses face several issues, including protecting the privacy of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and adhering to numerous HIPAA compliances, which has aided healthcare IT departments in upgrading and implementing PHI security policies and processes. The vertical has grown increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks because of the adoption of technology such as BYOD and centralised patient information. The demand for secure data retrieval from healthcare databases is projected to drive up security and vulnerability management deployment.

The security and vulnerability management market growth will be accelerated by the rapid increase in data volume and the growing demand for efficient and effective data security systems.

For Report Purchase Enquiry: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12636

Regional Segment Analysis of the Security and Vulnerability Management Market

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , , U.K., , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Rest of APAC)

( , , , Rest of APAC) South America ( Brazil and Rest of South America )

( and Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The North America region emerged as the largest market for the global security and vulnerability management market with a market share of around 34.8% and a market value of around 2.33 billion in 2020. Because of the enormous number of end-users in this region, North America is the industry leader in security and vulnerability management. The organizations have been required to conduct substantial security and vulnerability management due to government-imposed restrictions and policies. Several major market participants in North America provide security and vulnerability management solutions to all end-users in the region. Both the United States and Canada have robust economies and are likely to be key contributors to the growth of the security and vulnerability management markets.

Find more research reports on ICT Industry, by The Brainy Insights:

Revenue Assurance Market Size by Deployment Model (Cloud and On-premise), Component (Services and Software), Vertical (Retail, Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, and Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

IoT Cloud Platform Market Size by Offering (Platform and Service), Deployment Mode (Private Cloud, Public cloud, and Hybrid cloud), Application Area, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

Warehouse Management System Market Size by Component (Services, Software), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Function, By Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

Managed Security Services Market Size by Security Type (Managed SIEM, Managed IAM, MDR, Managed Firewall), Service Type (Co-managed and Fully MSS), Vertical, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

Managed Network Services Market Size by Type (Managed LAN, Managed WAN, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed VPN, Managed Network Security, Network Monitoring), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Deployment Mode, Vertical, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

About the report:

The global security and vulnerability management market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Avail access to The Brainy Insights and our exceptional market research database.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747971/Brainy_Insights_Logo.jpg