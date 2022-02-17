FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 16 February 2022 was 890.66p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

17 February 2022