Researchers in China used commercially available solar cells to create an underwater optimized lens-free system for high-speed optical detection and have found that the PV devices enable a much larger detection area than commonly used photodiodes.Although solar cells lose much of their power yield when submerged, as the devices obviously suffer lower solar radiation, they may not be useless. Researchers from the Zhejiang University in China used commercially available solar cells to create an underwater optimized lens-free system for high-speed optical detection and have found that the PV devices ...

