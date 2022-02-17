

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Trinity Industries (TRN):



Earnings: $15.8 million in Q4 vs. -$133.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.16 in Q4 vs. -$1.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $7.8 million or $0.08 per share for the period.



Revenue: $472.2 million in Q4 vs. $359.7 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRINITY INDUSTRIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de