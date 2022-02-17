DJ AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF (PR1R) AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF

DEALING DATE: 16/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.8044

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45259373

CODE: PR1R

ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1R Sequence No.: 143772 EQS News ID: 1282405 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

