

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $387.1 million, or $5.87 per share. This compares with $151.5 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $380.0 million or $5.76 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $6.58 billion from $5.79 billion last year.



AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $387.1 Mln. vs. $151.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.87 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.96 -Revenue (Q4): $6.58 Bln vs. $5.79 Bln last year.



