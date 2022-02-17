The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Debuts New Product Lines at Natural Products Expo West 2022

Full lineup of brands and products showcased plus brand new product launches, including Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk creamers, the latest flavors from RightRice® and RightRice® Risotto, new Mozaics Real Veggie Chips plant-based dairy flavors, and new single-serving Veggicopia® Greek green and kalamata snack olives

Planting Hope will have two booths N1138 and #5194, both with full product lineups, and both serving complimentary sesamemilk lattes made with the new Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to debut the Company's new product lines at the Natural Products Expo West 2022 ("Expo West"), which will run March 9-12, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

"After a three-year break, we are thrilled to back at Expo West, showcasing a suite of new products from all of our brands," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "Innovation is part of our DNA and we are continuing to build a platform of pantry-staple products for flexitarian consumers embracing plant-based foods. We are excited to introduce our latest products to a network of leading retailers, vendors, and brokers who will be attending Expo West, the largest trade show in North America focused on natural and healthy products."

Planting Hope will showcase its full lineup of brands and products at Expo West in two booths, one in the main hall (#5194) and one in the North building (N1138), including the following new product lines:

Hope and Sesame®

Hope and Sesame® will debut Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk creamers, available in both refrigerated bottles (473 ml/16 oz) and shelf-stable Tetra Pak (330 ml/11.9 oz), in three flavors: Original Unsweetened, Vanilla Unsweetened, and Hazelnut Unsweetened. These new creamers compliment the full Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk lineup, including three refrigerated non-GMO sesamemilk flavors in 48 oz bottles (Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, and Chocolate Hazelnut); six shelf-stable non-GMO sesamemilk 1L cartons (Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, Original, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Chocolate Hazelnut); and the new Barista Blend sesamemilk in shelf-stable 1L cartons, specially formulated for performance in hot and cold beverages.

RightRice®

RightRice® will debut new flavors: Mediterranean and Smokey Southwest, Risotto Roasted Garlic, and special edition holiday flavors in Brown Butter Sage and Holiday Stuffing.

Mozaics

Mozaics will debut two new "plant-based dairy" flavors, which will be revealed at the trade show.

Veggicopia®

Veggicopia® will debut new single-serving Greek green and kalamata snack olives that have extended shelf-life and require no refrigeration.