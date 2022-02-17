SIGNA Sports United, the world's leading e-commerce and technology platform, today announced the appointment of Hap Seliga, a renowned founder, executive and advisor in the cycling industry, as head of its North American bike operations, as the firm pivots to growth in the US bike market.

SIGNA Sports United's recent listing on the NYSE and acquisition of Wiggle CRC, creating the largest online bike retailer in the world, positions the firm well to take advantage of US market opportunities as the sports ecommerce industry experiences explosive growth.

Seliga has enjoyed a long and impressive history as a leader in the cycling community in the United States achieved largely through a differentiated approach and his laser focus on the customer. As a co-founder of Competitive Cyclist, Director of Bike Growth and Operations at Backcountry, co-founder and CEO of Trust Performance, and most recently having served on the senior leadership team at Specialized Bicycle Components as Global Leader of Customer Experience, Hap uniquely fits the bill to accelerate operations and lead SSU's bike growth in the US.

Stephan Zoll, CEO of SSU, commented, "The North American market is a focus area of future growth for us. The sports ecommerce market is extremely fragmented and ripe for consolidation. Appointing a professional like Hap, someone who is deeply ingrained in the cycling community, is testament to our ambition and confidence in the growth opportunity we see ahead."

Hap Seliga said, "I'm thrilled to share my experience and passion, but even more so to partner with and learn from the team here. I see an amazing opportunity to provide excellent value for and better serve riders by introducing the brands of SIGNA Sports United to the North American market. The growth potential in bike in the US is enormous and I'm fired up for our road ahead."

About SIGNA Sports United

Inspiring performance. United by passion. SSU is a group of specialist sports webshops powered by our leading sports commerce and technology platform. Our specialist strategy allows us to uniquely spotlight the best of our 1000+ brand partners across the bike, tennis, outdoor and teamsports categories. Together we serve our 7M+ active customers by uniting the world's sports data pools, digital talent and passion for active living. For further information, please visit: www.signa-sportsunited.com.

