While the government is moving to require foreign modules, inverters, batteries and charge controllers be subject to mandatory testing, the fear is that there are not sufficient testing sites in the country to achieve that ambition.A private sector thinktank in Bangladesh has called on the government to provide the solar equipment testing facilities needed to back up planned legislation mandating quality assurance for imported goods. With consumers having long voiced concern about imports of sub-standard rooftop solar equipment, government agency the Bangladesh Standard and Testing Institution ...

