Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2022) - Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") releases results of an additional 7 drill holes, which have intersected significant gold and silver mineralization at the Skukum Creek Deposit (Figure 1) on its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project (the "Project"), in southern Yukon. The Company is awaiting assay results from the remaining 30 drill holes from the 2021 exploration program.

Highlights of in-fill and step out drilling results for Rainbow zone (Figure 2) of the Skukum Creek Deposit:

Drill hole SC21-021 intersected a 17.5-metre interval (from 307.5 to 325.0 metres) grading 3.92 g/t Au and 478 g/t Ag, including a 4.31-metre interval of 12.82 g/t Au and 1,825 g/t Ag in the Rainbow Zone

Drill hole SC21-023 intersected a 19.0-metre interval (from 370.0 to 389.0 metres) grading 4.37 g/t Au and 126 g/t Ag, including a 4.95-metre interval of 13.63 g/t Au and 363 g/t Ag in the Rainbow Zone

Highlights of step out drilling results for Rainbow 2/Berg zone (Figure 3) at the Skukum Creek Deposit:

Drill hole SC21-018 intersected a 10.58-metre interval (from 277.73 to 288.31 metres) grading 4.97 g/t Au and 39 g/t Ag in the Rainbow 2 Zone of the Skukum Creek Deposit.

Holes SC21-021 and SC21-023 are resource upgrade/infill holes in the Rainbow Zone and are approximately 17 metres and 22 metres, respectively, from the nearest historic drill holes. The Rainbow Zone is the largest of the four main zones (Rainbow, Rainbow 2, Berg and Kuhn) that constitute the Skukum Creek Deposit.

"Holes SC21-021 and SC21-023 continue to confirm the high-grade gold and silver mineralization in the Skukum Creek Deposit," stated Gordon Neal, CEO of Whitehorse Gold. "These resource upgrade/infill holes demonstrate mineralization continuity and the resource upgrade potential of the deposit."

Hole SC21-018 is a resource expansion/step out hole in the Rainbow 2 Zone and tests the western extension of the Berg Zone.

Table 1 Summary of Drill Intercepts

Hole ID1

From (m) To (m) Interval (m)2,3 Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t)4,5 Zone SC21-016

515.38 516.30 0.92 9.43 249 12.94 Rainbow 2/Berg SC21-017

321.65 325.61 3.96 2.63 32 3.08 Rainbow 2/Berg incl. 323.32 325.32 2.00 4.65 52 5.38 SC21-018

277.73 288.31 10.58 4.97 39 5.51 Rainbow 2 incl. 282.55 285.26 2.71 17.22 111 18.78

319.00 338.55 19.55 2.19 18 2.45 Berg SC21-019

218.00 222.27 4.27 4.15 251 7.68 Rainbow

229.07 235.05 5.98 2.64 176 5.12

incl. 233.24 235.05 1.81 5.88 489 12.78

SC21-020 No significant assay intervals SC21-021

307.50 325.00 17.50 3.92 478 10.66 Rainbow incl. 312.95 317.26 4.31 12.82 1825 38.55 SC21-023

370.00 389.00 19.00 4.37 126 6.14 Rainbow incl. 377.00 381.95 4.95 13.63 363 18.74

Notes:

Drill location, elevation, azimuth, and dip are provided in Table 2 below. Composites are length weighted. True width is estimated at 50-70% of drill intercepts. Calculation for AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) x 0.0141], based on the long- term median of the August 2021 Street Consensus Commodity Price Forecasts by BMO, which are US$1,600/oz for gold, US$22.50/oz for silver. Au:Ag ratio is 1:71.11. Assumptions: AuEq calculation utilizes in situ contained gold and silver and assumes 100% recovery.







Figure 1: Plan view of the Skukum Creek Deposit showing main zones, drill hole traces and drill hole collar locations.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/114083_71ba3ffe5423ab8d_004full.jpg







Figure 2: Rainbow zone section showing 2021 reported drill intercepts and historic drill intervals.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/114083_71ba3ffe5423ab8d_005full.jpg











Figure 3: Rainbow2/Berg zone section showing 2021 reported drill intercepts and historic drill intervals.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/114083_71ba3ffe5423ab8d_006full.jpg

Table 2: Drill hole details for current and historic holes presented in Table 1 and Figures 1, 2 and 3.

Hole ID Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Level 87-R4 326 477954 6671256 1391 333 -66 Surface 87-UG46R 90 477885 6671331 1301 10 -54 1300 level R96-214 76 477892 6671321 1221 3 -45 1225 level SC20-003 493 478102 6671142 1386 310.8 -47 Surface SC07-118 131.08 477157 6671026 1319 185 -20 1320 level SC07-120 116.74 477157 6671026 1320 185 20 1320 level SC07-121 118.26 477157 6671026 1320.5 185 40 1320 level SC07-122 128.93 477157 6671026 1321 185 50 1320 level SC07-125 115.52 477157 6671026 1318 200 -20 1320 level SC21-006 105 477907 6671337 1383 331.8 -53.3 Surface SC21-015 343.51 477202 6671131 1692 126.8 -52.3 Surface SC21-016 569.1 477128 6671151 1709 110.4 -45.3 Surface SC21-017 435.16 477128 6671151 1709 136.3 -45.5 Surface SC21-018 398.35 477128 6671151 1709 168.2 -47.7 Surface SC21-019 285.6 478032.12 6671300.30 1347.73 316.5 -52.8 Surface SC21-020 370.92 478065.56 6671254.48 1356.70 318.5 -55.8 Surface SC21-021 367.81 478065.29 6671253.47 1356.67 303 -54.8 Surface SC21-023 456.29 478065.29 6671253.47 1356.67 299 -61 Surface

Management Update

The Company announces the resignation of Tim Kingsley, Vice President Exploration, effective February 11, 2021, and Steve Stakiw, Vice President Corporate Affairs, effective immediately. Mr. Stakiw will continue with the Company as a consultant. The company thanks Mr. Kingsley for his service and wishes him well in future endeavors.

Investor Relations Agreements

The Company announces that it has entered into an agreement with Dig Media Inc. (dba Investing News Network) ("INN") pursuant to which INN provides certain advertising services to the Company. INN will provide such services until February 17, 2023. As consideration, the Company has agreed to pay INN a total fee of $40,000 (plus tax), which will be paid in quarterly installments. Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, with offices around the globe, INN is an independent firm that provides independent news and education to investors. To the Company's knowledge, INN does not have any direct interest in the Company or its securities. The engagement of INN is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Company also announces that it has terminated its arrangement with Jefferson Financial, Inc.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drill core from the Company's 2021 exploration program was logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located at the Project site. Core samples from the 2021 program were cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw. Drill core and surface samples were sent to ALS Laboratories, which is independent of the Company. Sample preparation was performed at the ALS Laboratory in Whitehorse, YT, followed by analysis at the ALS Laboratory in North Vancouver, BC. ALS is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory. All samples were analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold were analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Samples were also analyzed for a 48 multielement geochemical suite by ICP-MS with a four-acid digestion. Certified gold reference standards, blanks, field duplicates and coarse reject duplicates were routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Whitehorse Gold's quality control/quality assurance program.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein. Alex Zhang is the Vice President, Exploration of New Pacific Metals Corp. and independent of the Company.

ABOUT WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.

Whitehorse Gold is a responsible mineral exploration and development company focused on its 170-square-km Project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989).

On Behalf of Whitehorse Gold Corp.

signed "Gordon Neal"

Gordon Neal, CEO & Director

