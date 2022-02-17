MariMed Inc Expects to Report That Earnings & Revenue Doubled in 2021MariMed Inc (OTCMKTS:MRMD), a seed-to-sale cannabis multistate operator, is one of the best-kept secrets in the legal marijuana sector. But it won't stay that way for long. The company has found a greater audience for its products, it has been expanding its U.S. footprint, and-so far in 2022-it has announced two strategic acquisitions..

