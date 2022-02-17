Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 17
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 16 February 2022 was 364.17p (ex income) 366.31p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
17 February 2022
