

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $176.74 million, or $5.55 per share. This compares with $183.97 million, or $6.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $211.56 million or $7.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $1.16 billion from $0.93 billion last year.



Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $176.74 Mln. vs. $183.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.55 vs. $6.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.14 -Revenue (Q4): $1.16 Bln vs. $0.93 Bln last year.



