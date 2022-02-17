Marketing Worldwide Corp.: Marketing Worldwide Corporation Approves 10 to 1 Forward-Split

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', has APPROVED a 10 to 1 Forward-Split.

Marketing Worldwide Corporation ('MWWC'), held a closed door meeting on February 16th, 2022 at 6PM EST with Legal Counsel, the Board of Directors and Accounting to discuss and approve a 10 to 1 forward split, which passed with unanimous consent.

All shareholders of record on March 31st, 2022 at the close of market (4:30PM EST) will be included in the forward split; thereby, receiving 10 shares of common stock for every 1 share of common stock held in their account.

An official 8k will be released on EDGAR under 3.03 and 5.03 material events.

The Company has already reached out to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for information on executing this action. Application will be submitted for FINRA's approval.

