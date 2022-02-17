Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nur noch 7 Tage bis zum „Tag X“! 27 Mal besser, als der Durchschnitt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.02.2022 | 14:58
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BizClik Media Group is used by Brella as a case study for success

NORWICH, England, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group has been featured on the Brella customer success stories page as a case study for using the live events platform successfully.

The case study praises BMG for starting its events arm of the business "during a time of unpredictability with the whole industry affected by everchanging social restrictions".

Choosing the right event platform for BMG's hybrid (in-person and virtual) events was vital for the success of the company's first three live events. BMG felt Brella met its four key requirements for a live event platform:

  • Top-notch user experience
  • Versatility & scalability
  • Advanced networking capabilities
  • Robust event data & analytics

Chief Technology Officer Nathan Bursnell said: "[With Brella] We don't have to choose between hybrid and virtual. Having Brella allowed us to be agile with our decision-making. We were able to host three hybrid events in quick succession last year."

James Callen, Partnerships Director, said: "Matchmaking is the standout feature of Brella. Thanks to it, we are able to understand what topics our audience is interested in, and we can shape our agenda accordingly moving forward.

"It's also important for our partners and sponsors as it means they can have significant conversations around their solutions."

Read the entire success story from Brella here.

Media Contact:
Kathryn Webb
kathryn.webb@bizclikmedia.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.