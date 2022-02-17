Mr. Anthony Gindin, global marketing strategist and plant-based entrepreneur to lead brand development of gummy product line

Company also announces launch of The Gummy Project's splash page at ir.shopgummies.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2022) - Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Anthony Gindin to the role of Chief Marketing Officer as the Company prepares to enter the $20 billion (CAD)1 gummy industry.

"We are thrilled to have Anthony Gindin join the team," said Charlie Lamb, Potent President and CEO. "His knowledge in the plant based sector, from market resarch to product sourcing, brand positioning, digital presence, sales and marketing through to market launch, provides our group with the expertise to expedite our entry into the low-sugar gummy sector."

Anthony Gindin Career Highlights

With 20 years' experience as a brand developer and marketing strategist, Anthony has led executive leadership groups at multi-billion dollar corporations through strategic planning processes in the US, South America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Australia

As CMO, and a founding partner, Anthony and his team launched Vejii in November 2020 which is now one of the world's largest vegan ecommerce platforms in the US and Canada, after going public (on the CSE) in November 2021

A speaker and published author, Anthony is also the CEO & Founder of Futurecraft Consulting where he brings his trademarked Sales & Marketing Ecosystem model to executives in North America and around the world.

"We're really excited about the brand we have built and our differentiated approach to entering the low sugar gummy market," said Anthony Gindin, Potent's new CMO. "We believe in our purpose - to support endangered, keystone* species, one gummy at a time - and by doing so, we can support some of the world's most important ecosystems while providing a healthier and more sustainable alternative to the typical sugar-packed gummy."

With the appointment of Mr. Gindin, the Company has launched a splash page at ir.shopgummies.com to showcase the new brand and upcoming products.

Pursuant to Mr. Gindin's contract, the Company will issue to him 1,400,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of $0.025 per share for services provided.

The Company further announces that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. For the 13-month term of the agreement starting December 7, 2021, INN will provide advertising on its website to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $52,200. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com.

* About Keystone Species2

"A keystone species-which can be any organism, from animals and plants to bacteria and fungi-is the glue that holds a habitat together. It may not be the largest or most plentiful species in an ecological community, but if a keystone is removed, it sets off a chain of events that turns the structure and biodiversity of its habitat into something very different. Although all of an ecosystem's many components are intricately linked, these are the living things that play a pivotal role in how their ecosystem functions.

Keystone species maintain the local biodiversity of an ecosystem, influencing the abundance and type of other species in a habitat. They are nearly always a critical component of the local food web. One of the defining characteristics of a keystone species is that it fills a critical ecological role that no other species can. Without its keystone species, an entire ecosystem would radically change-or cease to exist altogether. It's important to note that a species' role can change from one ecosystem to the next, and a species that is considered a keystone in one environment may not be considered the same in another."

