Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2022) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (FSE: O2R1) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of Jan 24, 2022, the Phase I drill program has been completed on the Captain gold-copper project near Fort St James, North Central British Columbia. The program consisted of one NQ size diamond core drill hole to a total depth of 774 meters. A total of 89 samples have been shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Kamloops, BC for analysis with results anticipated in six to eight weeks.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The 100 percent owned Captain gold-copper project encompasses 37 square kilometres and hosts a large porphyry system located 41 kilometres north of Fort St. James and 30 kilometres south of the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine in North Central British Columbia. The Captain Project is in relatively flat terrain, with moderate tree cover and an extensive network of logging and Forest Service roads suitable for exploration year around. To stay informed of the latest corporate activities please click here to provide consent and receive news and updates. For more information, please visit Orestone's website at www.orestone.ca.

Quality assurance/quality control procedures

Orestone Mining has implemented a rigorous quality assurance/quality control program to ensure best practices in work programs by the company and contractors including sampling and analysis of diamond drill core as well as geophysical surveys and other work done on the property.

Gary Nordin, P.Geo, a Director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Nordin has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

