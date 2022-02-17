Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 17
[17.02.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.22
|IE000LZC9NM0
|20,196,840.00
|USD
|0
|158,106,269.38
|7.8283
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.22
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,555,880.00
|EUR
|0
|49,559,906.55
|8.9203
