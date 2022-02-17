- (PLX AI) - Einhell Germany: Acquisition of shares in the Canadian company Outillages King Canada, Inc.
- • Einhell Germany to acquire two-thirds of the shares in the Canadian private company Outillages King Canada
- • King Canada is an established distributor of power tools, industrial equipment and accessories to the Canadian market with sales in excess of CAD 60 million
- • The principal shareholder of King Canada, Howard Richman, will retain a one-third ownership interest and will continue as President
EINHELL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de