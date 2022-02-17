Unbound Group's maiden trading update after its admission to AIM is reassuring. The core, Hotter Shoes, has reported FY22 revenue (£51.9m), EBITDA (£5.5m) and pre-exceptional PBT (not less than £0.2m) in line with expectations, as set out in our recent initiation. The announcement of a new trading partnership with Marks and Spencer (M&S) supports management's medium-term expectations for double-digit growth from digital partnerships, which is part of the Wholesale division. The outlook for FY23 is consistent with our forecasts, with the launch of the new spring-summer 2022 collection expected on time, no apparent excess supply-chain disruption and progress made with the summer launch of the multi-brand ecommerce platform. We make no change to our estimates or our DCF-based valuation of 165p per share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...