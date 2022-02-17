Anzeige
17.02.2022 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Mangold AB on Nasdaq Stockholm 8/22

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Mangold AB, company registration number
556628-5408, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that
Mangold AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm,
that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to
February 24, 2022. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North
Premier Growth Market. 



As per today's date the company has a total of 458,937 shares.



Short Name:           MANG          
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0001449380      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         88788          
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 458,937         
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financial Services 
------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services
------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
