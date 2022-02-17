

BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding



17.02.2022 / 17:20

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BP p.l.c. Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons EDIP Deferred 2021 award BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 16 February 2022 the following conditional share awards (the "Awards") were made to the executive directors under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The Awards represent fifty per cent of the 2021 annual bonus which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares. The Awards were made in accordance with the rules of the Plan and the directors' remuneration policy (the "Policy") which were approved by shareholders on 27 May 2020. The executive directors will be entitled to the value of reinvested dividends on those ordinary shares which vest. Number of shares subject to award NameAward

Bernard Looney 292,902 ordinary shares

Murray Auchincloss 164,569 ordinary shares These awards will vest in 1Q 2025 in accordance with the rules of the Plan. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bernard Looney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25





GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction 292,902 conditional share units (in the form of

ordinary shares) awarded under the bp Executive

Directors' Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

Nil consideration 292,902 d) Aggregated information



- Volume



- Price



- Total



292,902



Nil consideration. Market value £4.0375



Nil. Market value £1,182,591.83 e) Date of the transaction 16 February 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Murray Auchincloss 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief financial officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25



GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction 164,569 conditional share units (in the form of

ordinary shares) awarded under the bp

Executive Directors' Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

Nil consideration 164,569 d) Aggregated information



- Volume



- Price



- Total



164,569



Nil consideration. Market value £4.0375



Nil. Market value £664,447.34 e) Date of the transaction 16 February 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

17.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

