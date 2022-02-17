Gvanga is a worldwide horizontal classified ads network that offers free ad posting for both private and corporate sellers

Limassol, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2022) - Gvanga, a global interactive video advertising platform that serves to assist customers in running more efficient online marketing campaigns, is investing in modern technology and innovation to enhance the functioning of online advertising with the goal of becoming one of the world's top ad tech firms.

Gvanga was born out of a need to provide a faster and more agile advertising platform when the business world decided to replace traditional media with internet companies. Starting as a small marketplace in 2015, Gvanga has been through an impressive journey of transformation to be among the leaders of the online advertising space.





Gvanga Introduces Interactive Video Advertising Platform to Boost Engagement

In the words of Elena Ginezor, co-founder of Gvanga, "We, at Gvanga, went beyond the usual classified sites and put a tremendous amount of effort into developing and differentiating our global and interactive services from others. We offer a broad range of tools for those looking to sell or buy goods or services. Freelancer who wants to market their skills; a property owner looking for tools to expedite a sale or lease; other users who need to find a job, buy or sell a car or other items - we have developed adaptive tools for everyone, including an interactive map for the real estate section, a database of car specifications, a messaging system and much more. We also support specialized business solutions for real estate agencies, car dealers and online stores."

Gvanga offers a variety of services for its users. Gvanga users can market their products by posting ads in 31 world currencies, 4 cryptocurrencies and in 7 different languages to reach buyers locally and internationally. Moreover, advertised pricing can be readily converted between currencies and anchored to a base price in any fiat currency available.

One of the strongest Gvanga features is free video ad publishing. Gvanga lets users post free video ads through its highly advanced interactive platform to boost engagement and make it easier for users to increase sales by displaying instant property or product to potential clients.

With further planned collaborations and developments also in the pipeline, Gvanga is trying to expand its services to the Latin America and North American regions where the company sees the biggest development potential as the next phase in their expansion. Gvanga has been creating new buyer-oriented services in order to better serve its clients, and plans to roll them out by the end of this year.

About Gvanga

GVANGA.COM is a global classifieds and video ad platform with both private and commercial free listings. This is the place to go if you want to buy an apartment, sell a car, or buy or sell equipment or used items. If you want to market your services, locate a job, an employee, or a business partner, Gvanga's advertising platform is the place to start.

Advertise on GVANGA and use its full capabilities to present your product or service in the best possible light.

