

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.



The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $52 billion worth of two-year notes, $53 billion worth of five-year notes and $50 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.



Last month, the treasury sold $54 billion worth of two-year notes, $55 billion worth of five-year notes and $53 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The two-year and five-year note auctions attracted well above average demand, while the seven-year note auction attracted modestly above average demand.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de