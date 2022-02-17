Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Nur noch 7 Tage bis zum „Tag X“! 27 Mal besser, als der Durchschnitt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
17.02.22
10:32 Uhr
0,369 Euro
+0,004
+1,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3540,36518:15
0,3560,36318:15
PR Newswire
17.02.2022 | 17:34
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita plc - Capita announces 5-yr extension to TV licensing contract

Capita plc - Capita announces 5-yr extension to TV licensing contract

PR Newswire

London, February 17

17 February 2022

Capita announces five-year extension to TV licensing contract


Capita plc ('Capita') today announces it has secured a five-year contract extension to continue to administer the TV licence fee in the UK.

The contract renewal, worth £456m, builds upon the current contractual framework and will run from July 2022 to June 2027.

Capita has fulfilled TV licensing collection, management and administration on behalf of the BBC for more than 20 years - and employs more than 1,000 people in the UK on the contract.

Jon Lewis, Capita's chief executive officer, said:

"The award of this contract builds upon the knowledge and understanding we have developed of this client's business over the last 20 years.

"The renewal also reflects our extensive experience and systems expertise in delivering technology-enabled customer management services."

Notes to editors:

The total IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) is £456m.


For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Stuart Morgan
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07989 665484
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 55,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best, and making people's lives easier and simpler. We now operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa.

Further information can be found at:http://www.capita.com

Ends

CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.