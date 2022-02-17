Capita plc - Capita announces 5-yr extension to TV licensing contract

17 February 2022

Capita announces five-year extension to TV licensing contract



Capita plc ('Capita') today announces it has secured a five-year contract extension to continue to administer the TV licence fee in the UK.

The contract renewal, worth £456m, builds upon the current contractual framework and will run from July 2022 to June 2027.

Capita has fulfilled TV licensing collection, management and administration on behalf of the BBC for more than 20 years - and employs more than 1,000 people in the UK on the contract.

Jon Lewis, Capita's chief executive officer, said:

"The award of this contract builds upon the knowledge and understanding we have developed of this client's business over the last 20 years.

"The renewal also reflects our extensive experience and systems expertise in delivering technology-enabled customer management services."

