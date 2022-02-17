Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.02.2022
WKN: A3CMU6 ISIN: SE0015988134 Ticker-Symbol: 8U2 
GlobeNewswire
17.02.2022 | 17:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: FUUD AB (publ) receives observation status (78/22)

On February 15, 2022, FUUD AB (publ) published its interim report for the
fourth quarter of 2021 with information on the company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
FUUD AB (publ) (FUUD, ISIN code SE0015988134, order book ID 171533) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
