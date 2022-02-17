Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision(the "Company" FR0011799907 GV) (Paris:GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announced that University of South Florida is implementing the full Molecular Combing workflow using FiberComb, FiberVision S and FiberStudio solutions.

Researchers at University of South Florida received National Institute for Health (NIH) funding to acquire Genomic Vision technology to implement the company's replication combing assay workflows with an outlook to study more than 100 samples in the first year of the grant award using Molecular Combing.

Genomic Vision's replication combing assay provides a clear read out of spatial and temporal characteristics of DNA replication that enables the characterization of universal and targeted genomic replication events providing researchers with critical DNA replication features such as initiation rate, replication fork velocity and replication fork progression.

In cancer studies, these features of DNA replication help in drug development because Molecular Combing allows a clear view of mechanistic understandings of genomic instabilities.

"Obtaining a better understanding of the mechanisms that maintain the stability of the human genome, including those that function at the interface between DNA replication, recombination and repair, is a very important part of our program with the NIH, especially as it relates to the Bloom syndrome DNA helicase and its interacting factors," said Professor Kristina Schmidt, Professor of Cell Molecular Biology at the University of South Florida. "Adding Molecular Combing to our laboratory expertise will help us expand our research on how DNA damage, unusual DNA structures, and changes in replisome composition affect DNA replication and give rise to genome instability and increased cancer risk

"Errors in DNA replication are the leading cause for mutagenesis and genome instability. Characterizing the mechanisms that control replication dynamics and fork stability in response to replication stress is the major focus of our NIH-aided program, and acquisition of this combing technology provides a whole new dimension to our research efforts" said Huzefa Dungrawala, Assistant Professor of Cell Molecular Biology at the University of South Florida

"The DNA replication analysis segment is a leading application for our Molecular Combing technology, enabling the research and biotechnology clients to obtain a clear read out of spatial and temporal characteristics of DNA replication." said Dominique Remy-Renou, CEO of Genomic Vision. "We are thrilled to partner with University of South Florida to provide novel insights for structural variation and genomic rearrangement analysis in complex genetic disease research and drug development studies."

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on February 9, 2021 under reference number R.21-002, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005749/en/

Contacts:

Genomic Vision

Dominique Remy-Renou

CEO

Tel.: +33 1 49 08 07 51

investisseurs@genomicvision.com

Ulysse Communication

Press Relations

Bruno Arabian

Tel.: +33 1 42 68 29 70

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

& Strategic Communications

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 94

gv@newcap.eu