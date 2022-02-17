Engine Mobile Ltd.: UK Mobile Network becomes the first to alert parents if their children try to install inappropriate age-restricted applications

DERBY, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentShield - the UK's only child-safe mobile network - has enhanced its suite of child-protection features by the addition of instant notification to parents, should their child try and download age-restricted applications.

The ParentShield network is a special mobile phone network only available for children or others with safeguarding requirements.

According to the network, it monitors the 'setup' SMS messages that applications send to verify a new mobile number, and holds those messages over for the child's parent or guardian to approve before forwarding them on to the child's phone. The instant such a message arrives, parents are alerted by email and SMS message to let them know. If the application is deemed to be suitable, the blocked message can simply be 'released' to the child's phone.

If the application is unsuitable, the parent needs do nothing and the child's phone will be unable to verify with the app provider and so be unable to use it.

As well as alerting on the attempted installation of restricted applications, ParentShield allows parents to build a discreet list of 'alert words' that are matched against all messages to, and from, their child's phone. As soon as any message matches an alert word, the parents are notified by SMS to their own phone, with a prompt to log in to their ParentShield Portal.

"With any 'normal' mobile network, parents have no way of knowing if their children install age-restricted applications or send and receive text messages with concerning content." - Graham Tyers, ParentShield CEO.

About ParentShield

ParentShield is a special MVNO based in the UK, founded in 2018 by Derby based telecoms specialist Engine Mobile Ltd.

ParentShield is the UK's only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child's phone usage without invading their privacy. Being network-based it does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device.

All features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and being a roaming network, provides all-network coverage for maximum coverage and child protection.

