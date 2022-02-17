- (PLX AI) - Leoni FY revenue EUR 5,100 million vs. estimate EUR 5,000 million.
- • FY adjusted EBIT EUR 170 million
- • FY free cash flow EUR -10 million
- • 2022 outlook: Sales are expected to be slightly above EUR 5 billion, EBIT before exceptional items is expected to be in the mid double-digit million euros and free cash flow, including cash from the disposal of the Business Group Industrial Solutions, is expected to be positive in the low three-digit million euros
- • Consensus is sales of EUR 5.04 billion
